Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.30

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 99535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Fisker alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 64.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 31.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,933,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Fisker by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.