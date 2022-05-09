Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $27,400.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Point alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00.

FPH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 206,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,185. The stock has a market cap of $819.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.29. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Five Point by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after buying an additional 433,471 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Point by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,160,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,284,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Five Point by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 558,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Five Point by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.