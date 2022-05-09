Flow Price Down 18.5% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00011702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $110.35 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00166677 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00580863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,225.41 or 1.89498564 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,372,066,760 coins and its circulating supply is 364,061,129 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.