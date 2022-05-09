Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 185 to CHF 157 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 166 to CHF 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Flughafen Zürich stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. 17,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

