Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will report $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,113,000 after purchasing an additional 473,531 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,691,000 after purchasing an additional 471,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FOX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,025,000 after purchasing an additional 567,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 171,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FOX has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.