Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

FTF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,346. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

