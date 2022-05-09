Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €36.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €50.50 ($53.16) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.77 ($45.02).

FRA:FRE opened at €35.05 ($36.89) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($84.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €32.61 and its 200 day moving average is €35.20.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

