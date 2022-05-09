Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 1,048.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048.13 ($13.09).

FRES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.37) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.99) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($14.68) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

FRES stock traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting GBX 787.20 ($9.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,199. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 756.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 803.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The stock has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

