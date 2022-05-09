fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $5.00. The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 462983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.29% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

