Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 229,815 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,815 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of MoneyGram International worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

