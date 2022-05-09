Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Owens & Minor worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 429,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 47.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,060 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Owens & Minor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
