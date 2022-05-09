Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 620 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $271.54 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $260.23 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

