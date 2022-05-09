Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $17,358,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,633,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH opened at $251.49 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.06 and its 200-day moving average is $278.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.