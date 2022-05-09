Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

NYSE:CLR opened at $62.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.22. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. Insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

