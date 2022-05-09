Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $164.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.08 and a 200 day moving average of $141.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

