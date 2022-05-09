Fundamenta Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $694.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $98,847.71 and $694.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00595576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00118590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00035677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,902.01 or 1.93273474 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,311.45 or 0.07457884 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,454,859 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,743 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

