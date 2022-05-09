Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $997.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $29,361.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $42,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock worth $27,644,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

