FUNToken Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $106.98 million and $13.77 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,744.20 or 0.99749516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00105110 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

