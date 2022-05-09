Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 13.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.76 and last traded at C$11.76. Approximately 143,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 695,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.53.
Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile (TSE:GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
