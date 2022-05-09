GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

GAMCO Investors stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. 14,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $557.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 92.15% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 202.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

