GameCredits Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $88,463.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. GameCredits has a market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $88,463.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00262822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016383 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003133 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000891 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,611,546 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.