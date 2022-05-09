Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $148.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Garmin stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.70. 697,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,286. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.71. Garmin has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

