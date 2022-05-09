Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $148.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.
Garmin stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.70. 697,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,286. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.71. Garmin has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $178.80.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
