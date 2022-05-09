Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Steven A. Kass bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. 52,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $572.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

