Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.64. 777,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.59 and its 200-day moving average is $298.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,106 shares of company stock worth $30,703,469 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

