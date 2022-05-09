Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000. Financial Institutions makes up about 1.7% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Financial Institutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,913,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 90.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $428.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

