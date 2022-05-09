Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cross Research dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $99.19. 1,635,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

