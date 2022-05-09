Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.92 Million Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 502,420 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000. First BanCorp. comprises about 5.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,249. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

