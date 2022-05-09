Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

MDY traded down $15.12 on Monday, reaching $437.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,134. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $435.31 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.97 and its 200 day moving average is $493.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

