Gator Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,000 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,631,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,061,833 shares of company stock valued at $21,103,685. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

GRPN stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.66. 3,240,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

