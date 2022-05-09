Gator Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81,085 Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Bridgewater Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $69,947.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,267,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $214,466. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $16.12. 58,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

