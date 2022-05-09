Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.90.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $241.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.10 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

