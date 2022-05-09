General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of General Dynamics worth $111,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics stock opened at $237.57 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

