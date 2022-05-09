General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

General Electric stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 106,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,189. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

