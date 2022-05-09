Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Shares Down 10.3%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) fell 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 338,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 232,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37.

Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

