Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.78

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 31735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

GNGBY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

