Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.54

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday. The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 5815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 169,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after buying an additional 164,249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 340,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

