Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.60

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

