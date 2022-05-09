Gitcoin Price Down 23.3% This Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00011447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $50.73 million and $12.23 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,278.74 or 1.00209058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00101616 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.