Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $57.15

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08.
Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
