Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $67.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.50 million. Glaukos posted sales of $78.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $271.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $274.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $307.84 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $311.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GKOS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. 1,306,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,637. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.84. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $87.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,134.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.