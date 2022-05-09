GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLGGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$3.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.3368421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

