GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$3.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.3368421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.