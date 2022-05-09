Glitch (GLCH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $130,961.00

Glitch (GLCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Glitch coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $130,961.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Glitch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00179951 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00570397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036236 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,697.35 or 1.90382090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.