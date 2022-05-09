Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.98

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 36311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.
GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
