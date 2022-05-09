Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.98

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 36311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

