Global Frontier Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Global Frontier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Amryt Pharma accounts for approximately 1.8% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Global Frontier Investments LLC owned 0.68% of Amryt Pharma worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMYT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.28. 2,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,916. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.

