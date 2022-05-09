Global Frontier Investments LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 9.2% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 318,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,472,775. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $18.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.61. The company had a trading volume of 274,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,737. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.93 and a 200 day moving average of $353.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.