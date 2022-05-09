Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$33.00 target price for the company.

