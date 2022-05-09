GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0136 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $243,750.62 and approximately $146.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,326.22 or 0.07319416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00258452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $233.78 or 0.00735572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.02 or 0.00594749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00075709 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005801 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

