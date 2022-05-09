Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,889 shares during the period. Ryerson accounts for 0.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.45% of Ryerson worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYI traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

