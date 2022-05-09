Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.60. 1,145,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,527. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $305.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.