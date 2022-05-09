Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 944.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

